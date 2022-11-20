Holiday Season Routinely See Rise in Human Trafficking

Federal prosecutors said the fight against human trafficking, a crime that harms some of the most vulnerable members of society counts among their highest priorities. “We are committed to vindicating the rights of human trafficking crime victims by bringing their traffickers to justice and working to ensure that survivors have access to restitution, services, and assistance that are needed to […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!