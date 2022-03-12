Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

History-Making U.S. Secretary of Interior Tours Mississippi’s Civil Rights Sites

New National Park Unit Discussed for the Delta; ETHIC, a Focal Point

By Staff | on March 12, 2022

By Gail H.M. Brown, Ph.D., Contributing Writer to The Mississippi Link

Hosted by U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, history-making Native American U.S. Secretary of Interior (DOI) Deb Haaland toured crucial civil rights sites of Mississippi, Tuesday, Feb. 15. Appointed by the Biden-Harris Administration, Haaland made history when she became the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary. Historically, the U.S. Department of the Interior, created March 3, 1849, is in […]

