History-Making U.S. Secretary of Interior Tours Mississippi’s Civil Rights Sites

Hosted by U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, history-making Native American U.S. Secretary of Interior (DOI) Deb Haaland toured crucial civil rights sites of Mississippi, Tuesday, Feb. 15. Appointed by the Biden-Harris Administration, Haaland made history when she became the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary. Historically, the U.S. Department of the Interior, created March 3, 1849, is in […]