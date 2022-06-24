Historic Canadian Amusement Park To Offer High-Tech Attraction 

By Michelle D. Madsen XR Immersive Tech Inc.’s Uncontained Hyper-Immersive VR attraction has secured its first client. Uncontained will debut July 7 at Playland Amusement Park, one of British Columbia’s most popular family attractions. The goal of the collaboration with Playland is to give park visitors a sneak peek at Uncontained and its flagship game, Deep Signal. Guests at Playland […]