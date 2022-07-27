The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

High-Speed Storage Of CO2 Discovered In Bacteria Could Help Fight Climate Change

By zenger.news | on July 27, 2022

By Georgina Jedikovska An international team of scientists has discovered a new way of high-speed storage of carbon dioxide in a bacterial enzyme that could eventually help fight climate change. The accumulation of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has led to a steadily worsening of the climate crisis, which has, in turn, urged scientists to step up the search for […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!