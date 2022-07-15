The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
High Rise: Amazing Footage Of A Large Shark Jumping From The Ocean

By zenger.news | on July 15, 2022

By Simona Kitanovska This rare footage captures a large shark jumping from the ocean – just a couple of feet from a boat trip off the British coast. The astonishing film shows the rare thresher shark making a special appearance to a wildlife trip group in Cardigan Bay, in West Wales, in the United Kingdom. In the video the thresher […]

