High Rise: Amazing Footage Of A Large Shark Jumping From The Ocean

By Simona Kitanovska This rare footage captures a large shark jumping from the ocean – just a couple of feet from a boat trip off the British coast. The astonishing film shows the rare thresher shark making a special appearance to a wildlife trip group in Cardigan Bay, in West Wales, in the United Kingdom. In the video the thresher […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!