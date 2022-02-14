Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Here’s How Wendy Williams Feels About Sherri Shepherd Taking Over Her Show

Open Audio Article Player

By Staff | on February 13, 2022

By Atlanta Daily World

Wendy Williams has given her stamp of approval on Sherri Shepherd taking over as a “permanent guest host” of Williams’ daytime talk show.TMZ first reported that Shepherd was being considered as the stand-in while Williams, 57, continues on her health-related hiatus. Now, a source has revealed that Williams is ok with the move. “Wendy is grateful to everybody who has […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!