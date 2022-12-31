The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Hereafter Farms is Building America’s Largest Sustainable Eco Community on 460 Acres in Georgia

By Staff | on December 31, 2022

ATLANTA —  "It's surreal that we're actually doing it," states Hereafter Farms Co-Founder Farrakhan Ali. Their plan is to create a self-sustaining town where they and over 100 families will grow their own food, teach their own children, build sustainable housing, and develop businesses to create a healthy economic ecosystem that expands far beyond the community itself. "When I started […]

