Heat Shatters Records On One Side Of The US, Shuns The Other Side

By Adriana Navarro As parts of the Northeast experienced unseasonably cold weather over the weekend and lasting into the start of the week, parts of the American West experienced record-shattering heat. All seven of the National Weather Service’s official climate sites in the Las Vegas area broke daily record highs on Saturday, March 26. The NWS Las Vegas’ region of […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!