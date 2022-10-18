Harvard Expert Says Twitter Deal Could Be Bad For Elon Musk: Here’s Why

By Bibhu Pattnaik Elon Musk is under investigation by federal authorities over his conduct during his $44 billion takeover deal for Twitter. Last week Twitter said in a court filing that Musk’s attorneys claimed “investigative privilege” while refusing to hand over material sought by the social media company. Twitter sued Musk in July after he walked out of a deal to take the […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!