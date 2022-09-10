The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Han Solo’s Blaster Sells For $1 Million — The Gun’s Story Reveals A New Side Of The First Star Wars

By zenger.news | on September 10, 2022

By Guy J Sagi Han Solo’s blaster – the actual prop used in the 1977 “Star Wars: A New Hope” – just sold at auction for more than $1 million. The backstory behind this historic pistol takes us into the hidden world of Star Wars, which used real, working firearms. Originally, producer George Lucas ordered three models of Han Solo’s […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!