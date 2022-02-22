Guinness Certifies World’s Heaviest Strawberry

By Abigail Klein Leichman On February 12, an Israeli strawberry was certified by the Guinness World Records as the world’s heaviest. Toot BaSadeh (Strawberry in the Field) farm, in centrally located Kadima-Zoran, grew the berry that weighed a bit more than 289 grams (about 10 ounces), or 299 with its stem. To put that in perspective, farmer Tzahi Ariel first […]