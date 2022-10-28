The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Group Combating Anti-Semitism Calls On Adidas To Sever Ties With Kanye West

By zenger.news | on October 28, 2022

By Fatima Khalid Kanye West’s repeated tirades against the Jewish people have revealed him as an anti-Semite that should be dropped as a business partner, said a letter written to sporting goods and apparel giant Adidas by The International Legal Forum (ILF).  The ILF, comprised of over 4,000 lawyers and activists, is committed to combating anti-Semitism in the legal arena.  […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!