Graveyard Of 15,000 Mannequins Opening For Halloween

By Adam Dutton Roz Edwards, 50, set up her business buying and restoring dummies before selling them on to shops and hiring them out for TV shows and music videos. But after people began remarking how creepy her bizarre collection of shop mannequins was, she decided to open up her salvage yard for Halloween. Last year, she transformed the site […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!