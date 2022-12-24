Grandmother Spreads Christmas Cheer and Love For Reading Throughout The Year With Wynter Skye Book Series

Valencia Weaver, a doting grandmother who has dedicated herself to nursing, has started a new career as a children’s author, debuting her first Christmas themed book ‘Wynter Skye’s First Christmas With Family’. The book was made available on online platforms like Amazon on December 13, 2022. Like the other books in the Wynter Skye Adventure series illustrated by Guarav Bhatnagar, […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!