Government Agency Mistakenly Sent Woman A Letter Saying Her 15-Month-Old Baby Died

By Simona Kitanovska A woman branded a government agency “absolutely disgusting” after it mistakenly sent her a letter saying her 15-month-old baby had died. Donna Johnson, 31, said she’d written to the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) in April this year about getting a disability allowance for her daughter, Rosabella. But she was left feeling physically sick when she […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!