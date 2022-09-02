The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Gorging On Junk Food Greatly Raises Risk Of Bowel Cancer In Men, New Study Finds

By zenger.news | on September 02, 2022

By Simona Kitanovska Gorging on junk food raises men’s risk of bowel cancer by almost a third, according to new research. A study of more than 200,000 people found those who ate the most were 29 percent more likely to develop the disease. It did not apply to women, perhaps because they eat more ultra-processed products that are good for […]

