Going To The Beach Instead Of Pool Saved Child’s Life

By Simona Kitanovska A family who missed a swimming pool session went to the beach instead–and saved a child’s life. Paul Brennan, 49, and his children were on vacation when they went to Southerness beach in Scotland, in the U.K. His kids had missed a morning swimming pool session and the family decided to head to the seaside instead. But […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!