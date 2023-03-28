Global Population Could Peak Below 9 Billion Within 30 Years

By Stephen Beech Dire forecasts about overpopulation maybe wrong. The world’s population could peak below nine billion within 30 years – much lower than previous estimates, according to a new study, according to Earth4All. The projection is significantly lower than several prominent population estimates – including those of the United Nations. Satellite view from outer space of Italy. In that […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!