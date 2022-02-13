Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Giant Sponge Gardens Spotted On Extinct Volcanoes In The Arctic Ocean

By zenger.news | on February 13, 2022

By Martin M Barillas Scientists were mystified by how gardens of massive sponges at the bottom of the Arctic Ocean thrive in the cold, dark environment that is otherwise hostile to life. In the permanently icebound Arctic Ocean, there is little light and thus low productivity of algae plants, which form the basis of the oceanic food chain. German scientists […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Don't forget to follow us on social media!