Giant Pteranodon Skeleton Sells At Auction For $3.9 Million

By zenger.news | on August 07, 2023

By James Gamble The giant skeleton of one of the largest-ever prehistoric predators to rule the skies has sold at auction for a sky-high price of nearly $4 million. (Sotheby’s via SWNS) The giant skeleton of one of the largest-ever prehistoric predators to rule the skies has sold at auction for more than $3.9 million (£3 million). The well-preserved, 85-million-year-old […]

