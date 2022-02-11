Getting Ready To Land On The Moon, Again

By Diana Bletter — I expected the office of SpaceIL— the company that created Beresheet, the world’s first private spacecraft to attempt a Moon landing in 2019 — to be in an industrial zone filled with highly classified, space-age robotics. Instead, it’s in an ordinary office building with companies geared to earthly pursuits like home decorating and teeth whitening. The only […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!