Gervonta Davis Wants KO Of Hector Garcia To Get To Ryan Garcia

By zenger.news | on January 05, 2023

By Lem Satterfield Gervonta “Tank” Davis has to knock out rising former WBA 130-pound titlist Hector Garcia on Saturday before facing Ryan Garcia in a much bigger fight later this year. Davis guarantees high-drama, celebrity-filled crowds and knockout victories, and his past four fights have consistently produced between 200,000 and 230,000 pay-per-view buys. A five-time, three-division champion and Baltimore native, […]

