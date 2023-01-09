The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Gervonta Davis’ Knockout Of Hector Garcia Earns Mega-Bout With Ryan Garcia

By zenger.news | on January 08, 2023

By Lem Satterfield It’s one Garcia down, one to go for five-time, three-division champion Gervonta Davis.  Davis won a clash of southpaws over a crafty, game veteran in rising former WBA 130-pound titlist Hector Garcia by ninth-round TKO in defense of his WBA 135-pound title on Saturday after battering the Dominican so badly in the eighth round that he complained […]

