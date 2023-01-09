Gervonta Davis’ Knockout Of Hector Garcia Earns Mega-Bout With Ryan Garcia

By Lem Satterfield It’s one Garcia down, one to go for five-time, three-division champion Gervonta Davis. Davis won a clash of southpaws over a crafty, game veteran in rising former WBA 130-pound titlist Hector Garcia by ninth-round TKO in defense of his WBA 135-pound title on Saturday after battering the Dominican so badly in the eighth round that he complained […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!