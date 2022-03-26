German Farmer Gets Plow Stuck In Unexploded British World War II Bomb

By Joseph Golder A German farmer got his plow stuck in an unexploded British World War II bomb while working his field. The Viersen, Germany, authorities, which released images March 24, said the unnamed farmer found the bomb while plowing his field on March 17. “The plow had pulled an object out of the ground and got stuck in it,” […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!