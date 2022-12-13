The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

George And Mayan Lopez Will Announce The 80th Annual Golden Globe® Nominees

By zenger.news | on December 13, 2022

By Edgar Lopez Image of the 80th Annual Golden Globes Awards logo. It will be hosted by George Lopez and her daughter Mayan on January 10, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. GOLDEN GLOBES/LATINHEAT The Golden Globes are back and getting a little help to jump start the return of the awards show presented by The Hollywood Foreign […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!