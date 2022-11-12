The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Gen Z’s Top Business Heroes Are Rihanna And Beyoncé

By zenger.news | on November 11, 2022

By Christine Achieng Odera Gen Z has listed their most inspirational business heroes, with Rihanna, and Beyoncé at the top. A poll of 2,000 young adults found they’re also inspired by the entrepreneurial exploits of David Beckham, Kylie Jenner, Elon Musk, and Ryan Reynolds. These names are held in high esteem because they’re passionate about what they do (28 percent), […]

