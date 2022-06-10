The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Game Over: FBI Seizes Teen After Massacre Warning From Fellow Gamer

By zenger.news | on June 10, 2022

By William McGee A Texas gamer called the FBI on a fellow Call of Duty player after the latter praised the Uvalde massacre and threatened a mass shooting of his own. Police in Casa Grande, Arizona, arrested 19-year-old Joshua Adam Bowen on June 5 after determining that his threats were genuine. He had also praised the racist mass shooting in […]

