Galapagos Giant Tortoises Alive Today May Actually Be A New Species, Scientists Say

By William McGee Researchers say they have identified a new species of giant tortoise in the Galápagos Islands. Until now, the species of giant tortoise inhabiting San Cristobal Island, the easternmost island in the Galápagos archipelago, has been known as Chelonoidis chathamensis. However, studies carried out recently by Newcastle University, Yale University, the Galápagos Conservancy and other institutions indicate that […]