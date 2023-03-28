The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Future Vaccines Could Be Delivered By A Gentle Puff Of Air

By zenger.news | on March 28, 2023

By Stephen Beech In findings from the American Chemical Society, good news for people who hate needles: future vaccines could be delivered by a gentle puff of air to the arm. Scientists say the medicine being pushed through the skin, with just a little pressure, feels like being “hit with a Nerf bullet” – much less painful than a jab. […]

