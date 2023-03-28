By Stephen Beech In findings from the American Chemical Society, good news for people who hate needles: future vaccines could be delivered by a gentle puff of air to the arm. Scientists say the medicine being pushed through the skin, with just a little pressure, feels like being “hit with a Nerf bullet” – much less painful than a jab. […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!