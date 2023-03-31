Story and Photos by: D’Avril Grant

On Sunday, March 19, 2023, Future & Friends: One Big Party Tour made a stop in Jacksonville, FL at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The night proved to be an unforgettable experience for all of Future’s fans in Jacksonville, as they were treated to a night of live music and energy that they will never forget. Fans from across the area had the opportunity to witness their favorite artist perform live on stage on this incredible tour. The show was packed with special guests, state-of-the-art light displays, and a non-stop party atmosphere.

Future is a well-known rapper and songwriter, with a successful career that includes several hit albums, such as “DS2” and “Future Hendrix”, as well as the critically acclaimed mixtape, 56 Nights. The show was filled with energy, and Future mentioned several times throughout the night how ‘turnt up’ the city was. Fans sang along to his classic hits from start to finish, making for an unforgettable experience.

Having a world-renowned artist like Future come to the city and show such love to the fans was an incredible feeling. It is hoped that he and other artists will return to Duval County and learn more about the area, so that they can continue to bring their unique energy and talent to the local community. All in all, the Future & Friends: One Big Party Tour in JAX was a night to remember for everyone who was lucky enough to be in attendance.

