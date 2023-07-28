Funeral Takes Place For Holocaust Survivor David ‘Dugo’ Leitner, 94

By Lennox Kalifungwa David “Dugo” Leitner was born in Hungary in 1930 to his parents, Meir and Golda Leah, and raised in an Orthodox home. In March 1944, invading Nazi Germans corralled his family to the ghetto; six weeks later, they were sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau. Young David was separated to live with thousands of other children there. “On Jan. 18, […]