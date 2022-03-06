Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

FSCJ Selected by Amazon as an Education Partner for Career Choice Program

By Staff | on March 06, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., — Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees access to any Associate in Science or bachelor’s degree program. In addition, Amazon employees can choose to enroll in one of the selected fast-track career certificate or technical certificate programs in industries such as automotive, […]

