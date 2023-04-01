From Presidential Portrait To Mug Shot: What’s Next For Donald Trump After New York Indictment?

By Wayne Duggan Former President Donald Trump became the first U.S. president in history to be indicted on Thursday. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said the AG is coordinating Trump’s surrender, but the indictment remains under seal for now. Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a 2024 election campaign rally in Waco, Texas, March 25, 2023. – Trump […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!