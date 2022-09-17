From Chemistry to Creativity

One of the college’s first alums looks back on his time in engineering Kenny Dozier was in one of the first waves of students from the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering when he graduated in 1987. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Florida A&M University and was the first Black person to graduate from FAMU with a degree in chemical engineering. […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!