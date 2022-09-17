The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
From Chemistry to Creativity

By Staff | on September 17, 2022

One of the college’s first alums looks back on his time in engineering Kenny Dozier was in one of the first waves of students from the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering when he graduated in 1987. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Florida A&M University and was the first Black person to graduate from FAMU with a degree in chemical engineering. […]

