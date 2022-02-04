Fresh Images Shed New Light On Milky Way Mystery Strands

By Martin M Barillas Unidentified filaments are inexplicably dangling at the turbulent center of the Milky Way, but a new study may have unlocked some of their secrets. The one-dimensional strands are found in pairs or clusters, sometimes arranged in equally spaced stacks like the strings of a harp or guitar, stretching 150 light-years long. Astronomer Farhad Yusef-Zadeh of Northwestern […]