Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Fresh Images Shed New Light On Milky Way Mystery Strands

By zenger.news | on February 04, 2022

By Martin M Barillas Unidentified filaments are inexplicably dangling at the turbulent center of the Milky Way, but a new study may have unlocked some of their secrets. The one-dimensional strands are found in pairs or clusters, sometimes arranged in equally spaced stacks like the strings of a harp or guitar, stretching 150 light-years long. Astronomer Farhad Yusef-Zadeh of Northwestern […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!