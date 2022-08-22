French Journalist Traveling To China Documents The Scale Of The Country’s Zero-COVID Policy

By Simona Kitanovska A journalist traveling to China documented the scale of the country’s zero-COVID policy as she took five hours — just to get through the airport. Justine Jankowski had to take several PCR tests, disinfect her bag and endured several temperature checks before she was allowed through. China’s zero-COVID policy has seen major cities in the country put […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!