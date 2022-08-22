The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

French Journalist Traveling To China Documents The Scale Of The Country’s Zero-COVID Policy

By zenger.news | on August 22, 2022

By Simona Kitanovska A journalist traveling to China documented the scale of the country’s zero-COVID policy as she took five hours — just to get through the airport. Justine Jankowski had to take several PCR tests, disinfect her bag and endured several temperature checks before she was allowed through. China’s zero-COVID policy has seen major cities in the country put […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!