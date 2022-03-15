Freelancers Are Embracing NFTs And Metaverse, Says Fiverr

By Brian Blum You may not know the difference between an NFT and NSO (the Israeli company behind the Pegasus software), but according to Israel-based indie work website Fiverr, 64 percent of US-based freelancers have profited from selling NFT-related services. The survey of some 1,000 freelancers was conducted together with Censuswide, a research company based in the United Kingdom. NFT […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!