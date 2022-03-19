Fourth-quarter run and rebounding crucial in Howard’s first-ever NCAA Tournament win

Howard University Bison women’s basketball won their first-ever NCAA tournament game Wednesday night with a 55-51 victory over Incarnate Word (13-17). Led by junior forward Brooklyn Fort-Davis, the Bison fought back from a halftime deficit to get past the Cardinals late in the fourth quarter. In her opening statement to media postgame, HU head coach Ty Grace reiterated her gratitude […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!