Four-Year-Old Meets Paramedic Who Saved His Life As A Baby

By Simona Kitanovska A four-year-old has been reunited with the paramedic who helped save his life when he was airlifted to the hospital after he stopped breathing at home as a newborn. Little Isaac Hoey was just six-weeks-old when he “started turning blue” after returning from a family break in England’s Lake District with his mother Helen, 36, and father […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!