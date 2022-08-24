The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Four-Year-Old Meets Paramedic Who Saved His Life As A Baby

By zenger.news | on August 24, 2022

By Simona Kitanovska A four-year-old has been reunited with the paramedic who helped save his life when he was airlifted to the hospital after he stopped breathing at home as a newborn. Little Isaac Hoey was just six-weeks-old when he “started turning blue” after returning from a family break in England’s Lake District with his mother Helen, 36, and father […]

