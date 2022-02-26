Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

Founder of Tech Firm Named Top Black-Owned App Developer in the U.S.

By Staff | on February 26, 2022

Nationwide — Clutch, a popular reviews and ratings platform, has named Core Mobile Apps the “Top Black-Owned Mobile App Development Company” on their platform. The award recognizes high-end development firms that maintain exceptional diversity within their agency. “We are absolutely thrilled about this. It’s truly an honor and a privilege to be recognized in a way that has not been […]

