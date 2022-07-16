The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Founder of Atlanta-Based Incubator Has Helped Open Over 200 Black-Owned Brick and Mortar Stores Nationally

Open Audio Article Player

By Staff | on July 16, 2022

Professor Devin Robinson, Sr., the CEO and founder of Urban Business Institute, a Black business training center that with its partners has opened over 200 brick and mortar businesses nationally, provided almost $10 million in funding and trained over 2,000 entrepreneurs. Launched in 2012, Urban Business Institute has emerged to help black entrepreneurs battle their way to high revenues, competitiveness, […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!