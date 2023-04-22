Former President Donald Trump Raises The Most From His Presidential Campaign Amid His Indictment

By Ellen Morrissey Former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has raised a cumulative $14 million as of March 31, 2023, most of the candidates currently running in the Republican presidential primary. The chart below shows total receipts, contributions, and disbursements for each candidate’s principal campaign committee. It only includes candidates who announced their campaigns before March 31, and does not […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!