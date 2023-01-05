Former Israeli Envoy To The US Will Now Focus On Building Ties With Saudi Arabia

By Mike Wagenheim Former Israeli ambassador to the US and new Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer addresses the Knesset (parliament) as the new government is sworn in, in Jerusalem on December 29, 2022. Dermer will essentially serve as Netanyahu’s point man with Washington, focusing on advancing normalization with Saudi Arabia. AMIR COHEN/JNS Former Israeli Ambassador to the United States […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!