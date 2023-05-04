Former Apple Employee Ordered By The Court To Repay The Company $19 Million After Pleading Guilty

By Bibhu Pattnaik A former employee at Apple Inc. has been sentenced to three years in prison for stealing approximately $17 million from the company through wire fraud. The Cupertino—based company examined the losses that the former employee had committed leading to the firing from Apple and the arrest from federal authorities. Apple unveiled four new iPhones, three new Apple Watches and an […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!