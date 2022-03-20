Forecaster Warns Of Tornado ‘Threat Area’ Expansion

By Thomas Leffler Tornadoes are always a key severe weather event to watch out for and are typical of the Southeast and Midwest regions during the spring and summertime. However, there are new warnings that even more “threat areas” could be on the horizon. Per the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center there have been 18 major downtown districts hit […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!