The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

For Mets Owner Steve Cohen Has NYC Casino Ambitions Part Of A Diversification Strategy

By zenger.news | on November 22, 2022

By Robert Kuczmarski New York Mets owner Steve Cohen talks to the media at spring training camp on March 13, 2022 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. His hedge fund has a total portfolio value of over $24 billion, and a ten-year performance of returning 62.2%, although last year the fund was down roughly 20.4%, according to Stock Circle. NEWSDAY LLC/BENZINGA […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!