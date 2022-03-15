Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

For Marvin Bagley III, An Opportunity Is Knocking With The Pistons

By zenger.news | on March 15, 2022

By Evan Sidery Looking back at the 2018 NBA Draft, it was a historically deep class with multiple franchise-changing players entering the league. Deandre Ayton went No. 1 overall to the Phoenix Suns, and has turned into a key cog in their well-oiled machine of dominance. Luka Doncic and Trae Young were traded for one another, each improving the long-term […]

