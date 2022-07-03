For Black youth, bans on their history are an affront to their existence

Our country is fraying at the seams. Black people and children are being gunned down while some governors, school boards and elected leaders are more focused on banning the truth of our history than protecting us. For Black youth, these bans are a threat to their identities and an affront to their very existence. Educators are left to supplement curricula […]
