Fly Herd: Trapped Cow Airlifted To Safety

By Joseph Golder This is the moment a cow trapped at the bottom of a ravine after a fall was airlifted to safety by firefighters. Although apparently unhurt, the cow had been stuck for several days before its owner called in the emergency services in Meduno, which is a comune in the Province of Pordenone in the northern Italian region […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!