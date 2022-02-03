Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Fludunit: Mafia Gang Smashed After Stealing Over $500 Million In COVID Aid

By zenger.news | on February 03, 2022

By Marija Stojkoska Italian police say they have smashed a massive fraud ring involving false tax credits worth 440 million euros ($497 million) issued to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Eight people are in custody and four are under house arrest after the authorities carried out 80 searches across the country. Police raids took place in Rimini, Abruzzo, […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!